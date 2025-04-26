A town clothing store is to expand its services further by offering a click and collect service to its customers.

Announced on a list of stores across the country to get the service, Primark has confirmed that its Lynn store will be hopping on board.

It is one of 187 stores set to have the click and collect service by the summer.

Primark in Lynn will be getting a click and collect service. Picture: Google Maps

It will allow customers to order clothes online, and then pick them up in store. The service is free, but requires a minimum spend of £10.

As part of the service, Primark will be giving its customers access to new and expanded ranges they might not be able to get from the Lynn store.

Primark first opened in Lynn in 2011, offering men’s women’s and children’s clothes as well as a homeware range.