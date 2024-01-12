Norfolk’s biggest town could soon get a dedicated team that will have an important part to play in shaping its future.

West Norfolk Council has proposed creating a new decision-making body for Lynn, made up of members elected in the town.

It would give more powers to the current King’s Lynn Area Consultative Committee (KLACC), which currently can only advise on issues affecting the area.

West Norfolk Council’s HQ on Chapel Street in Lynn

A budget of about £50,000 has been proposed, which could be spent on community projects in Lynn.

The move could be seen as a compromise, after ambitions to introduce a town council – the most local form of government – for Lynn provoked a row among councillors with some fearing it would be an expensive and disruptive exercise.

But it could also be an interim measure, as West Norfolk Council has committed to continue to explore the idea as part of its corporate strategy plans for the next four years.

Cllr Alex Kemp. Picture: West Norfolk Council

This could also see the name of the borough officially changed, losing the inclusion of the town in its name to become simply ‘West Norfolk’.

Currently with the town being unparished, it means it does not raise a precept like parish councils, which can lead to challenges with bidding for funding, according to councillor Alexandra Kemp whose ward covers South Lynn.

She has welcomed the move to bring more localised democracy to the people living in the historic port town.

She said: “Without having a town council, it can make it very challenging to bid for funding for projects and requires the setting up of community groups – something which is not very practical.

“How are deprived areas expected to thrive without more localised funding?”

Members of KLACC were set to discuss the matter this week, during which they were expected to explore the final details, such as the structure of the decision-making body and the powers it would hold.