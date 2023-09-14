A firefighter is stepping down from his role after 27 years of frontline service to take on a new adventure.

Rigil Kent, 48, has spent almost three decades as an on-call firefighter protecting Hunstanton and the surrounding area.

He also supports the town’s RNLI, working as an operations manager at the lifeboat station.

Rigil Kent at Hunstanton Fire Station. Picture: Ian Burt

Now after 27 years in his role, he will be standing down as a firefighter, after being offered a job he did not want to turn down.

Rigil has been promoted to station manager for the Western District of Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, which covers the Lynn and West Norfolk area.

He said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time and really would have liked to have stayed doing what I have been doing but we have to stop doing that part of the role.

“I have got some really fond memories.

“It has been a fantastic opportunity to serve as an on-call firefighter and I now look forward to the rest of my career as a full-time station manager.”

Over the years Rigil’s highlights have been working as a team to help people in need and training new recruits.