Lynn town centre was full of ghosts and ghouls on Sunday as hundreds of families took to the streets in search of spooky images.

Children from across West Norfolk headed to Halloween HQ (The Place) to take part in this year’s Vancouver Quarter Spooktacular Pumpkin Trail.

Some 22 stores throughout the town centre displayed the Halloween signs for the children to find, with some dishing out extra sweets and goodies! Locations involved included Blue Inc, Steam House Café, Sainsburys and Poco Lounge.

Halloween celebrations in Lynn. Photos: IAN BURT (60327709)

Halloween celebrations in Lynn. Photos: IAN BURT (60327714)

Halloween celebrations in Lynn. Photos: IAN BURT (60327716)

Halloween celebrations in Lynn. Photos: IAN BURT (60327722)

Halloween celebrations in Lynn. Photos: IAN BURT (60327718)

Some incredible costumes were on display, with pumpkins, witches and skeletons being popular choices this year. The event spanned generations as many of the grown-ups got involved too and even babies were dressed up to take part.

Alongside the Pumpkin Trail, Vancouver Quarter offered a free spooky green screen photo booth in The Place, with photos shared on the shopping centre’s social media pages this week.

Halloween celebrations in Lynn. Photos: IAN BURT (60327724)

Halloween celebrations in Lynn. Photos: IAN BURT (60327730)

Halloween celebrations in Lynn. Photos: IAN BURT (60327734)

Halloween celebrations in Lynn. Photos: IAN BURT (60327658)

Halloween celebrations in Lynn. Photos: IAN BURT (60327660)

They also installed a smoke machine to help people get their own spooky photos and they invited roaming brass band Swervy World to make their way around the town, dressed as zombies. The performers drew large crowds, with many people stopping to get selfies and videos.

Vancouver Quarter centre manager Alistair Cox said: “We are so grateful to all the stores around the town who help us put on such a fantastic event year after year. It’s so great to see families enjoying everything the town centre has to offer and having so much fun!”.

Halloween celebrations in Lynn. Photos: IAN BURT (60327707)

Halloween celebrations in Lynn. Photos: IAN BURT (60327705)

Halloween celebrations in Lynn. Photos: IAN BURT (60327700)

Halloween celebrations in Lynn. Photos: IAN BURT (60327685)

Halloween celebrations in Lynn. Photos: IAN BURT (60327673)

Halloween celebrations in Lynn. Photos: IAN BURT (60327668)

Halloween celebrations in Lynn. Photos: IAN BURT (60327666)

Halloween celebrations in Lynn. Photos: IAN BURT (60327664)

Halloween celebrations in Lynn. Photos: IAN BURT (60327720)

Halloween celebrations in Lynn. Photos: IAN BURT (60327662)

Any leftover sweets were dished out to local charities and events including Lynn Night Shelter and the Minster.