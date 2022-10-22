Lynn Town Guides are celebrating their 45th anniversary, having introduced 90,000 visitors and residents to the delights of the town and donated more than £100,000 to organisations and important period buildings.

An informal celebration dinner for present and retired guides and their partners, plus representatives of the Tourist Information Centre (TIC), was held on Tuesday.

Ivor Rowlands, vice-chairman, said: “The pandemic caused us some difficulties and led to curtailments, but next year promises to be yet more successful.

King's Lynn Town Guides Celebrate 45years. Pictured King's Lynn Town Guide Group with committee members. at Marriots Warehouse .King's lynn.. (60081652)

“I am looking forward to it. We have 15 newly qualified guides, which means we have more people than ever to lead our tours. So in future not only will we be carrying out our usual programme, we can extend the season and are working on new topics to extend the variety.

“To start things off this year we began our season three weeks earlier than usual and increased our weekly schedule from three walks to five during July and August.

“One day, which is not far off, we hope to be taking scheduled walking tours throughout the year.”

Among them was Vic Saunders, one of the original guides who still leads visitors on 10 walks a year.

Mr Rowlands added: “It was nice to include representatives from the TIC. They are our front line sales team and do a wonderful job in promoting our walks to visitors and taking bookings.”

Having undertaken comprehensive and rigorous training involving the many aspects of the town’s history, the town guides conduct tours from Easter to late October.

All are volunteers and the fees they earn are donated, mainly to Lynn’s prominent buildings such as the Guildhall of St George and All Saints Church, with some money going to organisations to assist in their work entertaining visitors.