Guided tours of Lynn will take place five days a week with fifteen newly trained guides.

And in the year of their 45th anniversary the town guides have, for the first time, a settled base for their activities on the top floor of Marriott’s Warehouse on the South Quay.

There is also a new and extended management committee under a new chairman, Ivor Rowlands, who said: “We were delighted to be approached by Marriott’s trustees with the offer of a base.

King's Lynn town guide group with committee members at Marriots Warehouse celebrating their 45th anniversary

“It is going to make such a difference.

"Not only will we have premises where we can hold meetings, host visitors and work together in other areas to promote each other’s aims, including community outreach, but we will be able to show visitors the range of historic models by Fred Hall that are on permanent display.

“Our new guides have brought a great degree of enthusiasm for all aspects of King’s Lynn Town Guides.”