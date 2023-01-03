Town guides have kept busy in 2022 and say even more tours will take place in 2023.

The Lynn's Town Guides saw almost 2,000 visitors and locals across the year and have extended the number of tours planned for the following year.

The group offers guided walks of Lynn, from a basic historic Lynn walk to more expert topics such as 'Royal Lynn' and 'a medieval new town.'

From left: Nikki Jenkins, secretary; Alison Miller, trainingofficer; Anne Guymer, guide; Peter Jackson committee; James Rye, training officer; Sally Turff,press officer; Kim Leonard, treasurer; Doreen Leventhall, booking secretary; Simon Bell, guide; IvorRowlands, chairman and Paul Alford, vice chairman. (61634811)

Newly elected Chairman Ivor Rowlands said: "2022 was remarkable for us in several ways.

"After Covid-19 created havoc with our walks schedule for two years, there was a resurgence of activity.

"Though we had a somewhat depleted management committee, I’m pleased that everyone in the team pulled together to plug all the gaps and made sure we continued to function effectively."

He added: "“The highlight of the year must be the introduction of our new cohort of 15 newly-trained guides, effectively doubling the size of our ranks.

"I was fortunate to have been involved throughout the entire training programme and I’ve enjoyed the enthusiasm and interest that the new guides have shared.

"We have been most fortunate to be able to call upon specialist experts Kate and Adrian Parker and Paul Richards to augment the work of Doreen Leventhall and Alison Miller who led the course.

"Despite the impact of Covid-19, in February we managed to make significant donations of a total of £4,000 to local organisations."

Lynn's Town Guides are aiming to extend their tours to five days a week and start during the Easter period, three weeks earlier than usual.

They are also working on a new website which will make bookings easier to make.

Ivor said: "“We are in discussion with the trustees of Marriott’s Warehouse Trust to give us a permanent base on the top floor where we can hold meetings, host visitors and work together in other areas to promote each other’s aims, including community outreach.

"In addition, we have agreed to set up several new work groups that will allow all guides to get involved in areas of interest.

"With so much happening for the new committee to get their teeth into, I’m sure we will thrive and continue to be in good shape for the next 45 years."

Tours are £5 a head and children's tickets are free.