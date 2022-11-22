Funds have been raised for a cancer trust and a hospice following a specially arranged tour of Lynn by the Town Guides.

They took Simon Massen, chairman of Campaign Care 94 Bob Champion Cancer Trust, and friends on a walking tour of historic Lynn.

The occasion raised £150 towards the Trust and towards the Norfolk Hospice Tapping House.

A special tour was arranged to raise funds for the charity and hospice. Simon Massen centre.

James Rye, a town guide, said: "Usually, the guides donate the money they raise to organisations that look after Lynn's heritage, but they are happy to work with other charitable organisations to help raise funds and awareness of the town's history and I always enjoy doing walks.

"It was a privilege to support this cause."

More than 30 years ago Mr Massen had treatment for cancer and since his recovery has regularly organised events to raise money to help eradicate the disease and its effects.

To date he has helped raise more than £400,000 for the cancer charity.

He said: "It was amazing.

"I’ve lived near Lynn all my life and felt I knew a lot about the town.

"But the tour opened up so much that I just didn’t know. We all enjoyed it.

"I’m so glad I did it."

Ivor Rowlands, chair of the town guides, said: "I am so pleased that the guides were able to support charities while promoting Lynn's wonderful history at the same time.

"If there are other organisations who would like to work with the town guides to help in their own fundraising, or corporate, or social events, do get in touch."

For further information email: chair@kingslynntownguides.co.uk