The town hall in Lynn was lit up purple last night for the September campaign to highlight awareness about domestic abuse.

The Pandora Project have launched their Paint it Purple month including hair and beauty salons to highlight the issues women and children face when there is violence in the home.

Many hair and beauty venues in Lynn are involved in the campaign that allows professionals to hep a client who may disclose issues of domestic violence to their hairdresser.

The Pandora Project light up the Town Hall in Lynn purple, in their September Paint It Purple campaign to highlight domestic abuse. (51208037)

Pandora Project's Paint it Purple campaign is throughout September (49662598)