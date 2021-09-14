King's Lynn town hall lights up purple for Pandora Project
Published: 14:47, 14 September 2021
| Updated: 14:48, 14 September 2021
The town hall in Lynn was lit up purple last night for the September campaign to highlight awareness about domestic abuse.
The Pandora Project have launched their Paint it Purple month including hair and beauty salons to highlight the issues women and children face when there is violence in the home.
Many hair and beauty venues in Lynn are involved in the campaign that allows professionals to hep a client who may disclose issues of domestic violence to their hairdresser.