A West Norfolk town has been named one of the UK's most stylish places to live.

King's Lynn came 26th in Furniturebox's list of 60 locations following a survey completed by more than 5,000 people countrywide.

Participants were asked to rank places on: the beauty of the buildings, how stunning the scenery is, how 'Instagrammable' it is and its popularity with artists and filmmakers.

The Custom House.

The town faced stiff opposition from some of the country’s most beautiful areas. Grassington in North Yorkshire came out on top.

A Furniturebox spokesperson said: "All 60 places on the list would have been worthy winners and they show why the UK is such a stylish country, loved by artists, filmmakers and tourists from all over the world.

South Gate.

"We found it really interesting to see how influential Instagram has become in boosting tourism in many of our top 60.

"It is a massive help for visitor numbers too, if a popular film or TV show uses a town as a location.

"Most of the locations in the top 60 are not the most affluent or fashionable in their counties.

"The results show that style can be achieved regardless of budget, and that's something we champion at Furniturebox, too."

Furniturebox is an expanding online furniture business.

