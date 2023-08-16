A commemorative service was held in Lynn yesterday to remember the ‘Forgotten Army’ and mark the 78th anniversary of VJ Day.

Civic leaders and war veterans gathered on Tuesday morning at the Tower Gardens for a service and wreath-laying in tribute to the fallen of the Second World War.

The event marked the anniversary of Japan’s surrender to the Allies, which finally ended the six-year conflict.

VJ Day service was held at King’s Lynn’s Tower Gardens to remember the ‘Forgotten Army’. Picture: Ian Burt

Among those present was West Norfolk mayor Cllr Margaret Wilkinson, who said: “I welcome you all to this service of commemoration for all those who served in the Far East during World War Two, who will never be forgotten.

“Of course, many who served were never to return and the war in Europe having finished months before those who did never receive the welcome home that they so richly deserved.

“It is so good to see so many families and members of those who served the country so gallantly during the dark days of the Second World War against a formidable enemy which held its prisoners in terrible conditions here with us today to commemorate and remember those who served in the Forgotten Army.”

The event was organised by Gary Walker, from Lynn and District Royal Air Force Association (RAFA).

He said: “Without the service, people will be forgotten and I think it is important in the generation now who have no concept or understanding of what happened during the Second World War, it is very important we keep that memory going.

“This service is particularly memorable because it's a family service, it really is for family members whose fathers went out to fight on the front line who came back and those who didn't but were not remembered.

