A town players group is getting ready to “set sail” in an upcoming production.

The King’s Lynn Players are taking on the classic roles in Titanic the musical, at the Alive Corn Exchange.

This follows their “acclaimed” Sound of Music performance last November.

The cast hopes to capture the "heart-breaking intimacy".

Director Sharon Fox has over 50 years of experience as a performer, director and choreographer with the King’s Lynn players.

She said: “This year, we have put together an amazing cast for this epic production, and it’s made up of many new faces, along with familiar faces and returning members.

“We always like to encourage young talent, and a few of the cast helped to launch tickets in full costume this week.”

Rehearsals have already started to prepare for November.

Kings Lynn players said: “It is a must-see” for those who enjoy the theatre.

There will be five performances over four nights from November 12 to 15, with a matinee performance on the Saturday.

Tickets are priced at £18 to £20 each and can be purchased online, or are available to buy in person from the Alive Corn Exchange box office or by calling 01553 764864.