Large crowds gathered outside Lynn Town Hall on Sunday to witness the proclamation of accession to the throne of King Charles III.

It was a solemn and historic moment, but the mood was lightened by ‘three cheers’ for the new king and a round of applause.

The duty of reading the proclamation fell to West Norfolk’s borough mayor, Cllr Lesley Bambridge, who appeared on the steps of the hall along with other dignitaries in full civic dress and regalia.

She spoke of the sadness felt by the whole nation and how Queen Elizabeth will be remembered with “affection and gratitude” for her lifetime of service.

The ceremony, she said, marked the beginning of the new king’s reign.

After reading the words of the proclamation to a hushed crowd, the mayor then invited them to raise ‘three cheers’ for the new monarch.

The National Anthem was sung and there was a rousing round of applause.

People who watched the momentous ceremony were then invited to join a short service of reflection and prayer in Lynn Minster and to sign the book of condolence which was open in the Town Hall.

The town hall flag, flying at full mast for the proclamation, was returned to half mast after the ceremony and will remain at half mast until after the funeral.

The proclamation at Lynn took place shortly after the Norfolk proclamation on the steps of County Hall, Norwich, by the Lord Lieutenant, Lady Dannatt MBE.

West Norfolk Mayor Cllr Lesley Bambridge appeared on the steps of the hall along with other dignitaries in full civic dress and regalia for the proclamation

The proclamation

In her tribute, she said: “Speaking personally, it has been a huge privilege and an honour to have served Her Majesty The Queen as Lord-Lieutenant, a role I will continue to fulfil to the utmost of my ability for the new Sovereign, His Majesty King Charles III.”

At Hunstanton, a proclamation ceremony was held in the Esplanade Gardens. It was led by the town mayor, Cllr Maureen Howard, who read the proclamation and laid a wreath on the war memorial.

It also marked the opening of a book of condolence in the town hall.

Crowds outside the town hall for the proclamation

Taking part in formalities in London was Baroness Evans, who is the wife of North West Norfolk MP James Wild.

As Leader of the House of Lords, she was due join the leader of the House of Commons to meet King Charles and the Queen Consort yesterday.