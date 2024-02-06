Staff at a town restaurant are aiming to become the “jewel in the crown of the West Norfolk culinary scene” ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Love will be in the air at The Crown & Mitre waterfront restaurant with a several-course menu to enjoy – and bubbles on arrival.

The pub, on Ferry Street in Lynn, will be offering an eight-course Valentine’s tasting menu on Wednesday, February 14.

The Crown & Mitre

Guests can enjoy a romantic supper with a cocktail or glass of fizz on arrival, followed by “sumptuous homemade” dishes such as shellfish bisque with crostini, fillet steak with all the trimmings, pink peppercorn-crusted salmon, and strawberry mousse with ginger biscuit.

Eating area at The Crown & Mitre

Lynn-born owner Will Clayton is excited for the year ahead, having taken over the 280-year-old Grade II listed pub in August last year.

He said: “Following a sympathetic refurbishment in January, we have reopened our historic doors once again and are determined to make The Crown & Mitre the destination pub in Lynn for food, drink, or a simple catch-up with friends.

“Seasonal produce and delicious food will be the cornerstone of what we will be offering, and we aim to be the jewel in the crown of the West Norfolk culinary scene.”

friendly bar staff at The Crown & Mitre

Crab thermidor at The Crown & Mitre

From a menu that champions the pub's local suppliers, including a “truly superb” Sunday lunch menu, The Crown & Mitre is aming to offer something for everyone.

Mr Clayton added: “It is important that as well as offering the best product we can, we need to ensure we are competitively priced, particularly in these tough times for our customers.

“Our incredible eight-course Valentine’s tasting menu is priced at just £55 per person, with an option for wine pairings and upgrades.

The historic bar at The Crown & Mitre

Selection of starters to choose from

“Our kitchen team has worked hard to create a stunning romantic menu of seasonal local produce that will melt even the iciest of hearts.”

The Crown & Mitre enjoys spectacular views from The Vinery across the River Ouse and the refurbishment has also created a new space for private dining.

“We aim to be a real community hub for everyone in town, as well as those coming from further afield who are in search of proper hospitality”, Mr Clayton said.

Sunday roast at The Crown & Mitre

You can tuck into food with a view

“The nautical character of this incredible freehouse is something that we are tasked with retaining and celebrating, particularly with so many faceless and bland commercial pubs around these days.”

Cocktails will be available on the night

The Crown & Mitre is open seven days a week with food served all day long.