A Lynn restaurant has a fresh look inside following a revamp, with its outdoor area set to be extended too.

Frankie and Benny's, located on the Hardwick, has undergone a small refurbishment inside, with new paintwork among the improvements.

Assistant manager Curtis Whitmore said the restaurant's outdoor seating area is also being revamped and extended, so that more customers can sit outside while enjoying their meals from spring/summer next year.

Interior of Frankie and Benny's in King's Lynn after the revamp

"We're all excited for the future here at Frankies and can’t wait for everyone to see the nice touches that have been made," he said.

In addition to the improvements, the restaurant is now open on Saturdays and Sundays for breakfast again from 9am, after it closed for breakfast earlier in the year.

Curtis said they also have a redesigned menu, which customers can try from today.