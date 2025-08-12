Usually when you think of blue waters, you think of a tropical getaway - but in Lynn it is actually the council cleaning the river.

A clear-up of the Outer Purfleet began yesterday as workers could be seen rowing along the water, dumping in blue dye.

West Norfolk Council has reassured residents that this is not harmful, and it deflects ultraviolet rays to stop the growth of weeds and algae.

The dye is not harmful and will leave the water with a temporary blue colouring. Pictures: West Norfolk Council

However, it will leave a temporary change in colour.

It comes as part of wider progress that the authority is making to address the environmental state of the town’s waterways.

Last week, oil-absorbing pads were thrown in the Inner Purfleet to remove pollutants following a large fire in a flat located above Merkur Slots, at the end of March.

It comes as part of West Norfolk Council's attempt to clean up the water