A car and a motorbike were involved in a crash on a town road this morning.

Police were called to Gayton Road in Lynn at 9.24am today to reports of the collision.

Paramedics attended the scene, although those involved are not believed to have suffered any life-changing or life-threatening injuries.

Gayton Road, near the QEH. Picture: Google Maps

The road is partially blocked and there has been a diesel spillage which is causing some issues.

The police remain at the scene.