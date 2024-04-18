Gayton Road in Lynn remains partially blocked following a crash between a car and a motorbike
Published: 10:37, 18 April 2024
| Updated: 10:57, 18 April 2024
A car and a motorbike were involved in a crash on a town road this morning.
Police were called to Gayton Road in Lynn at 9.24am today to reports of the collision.
Paramedics attended the scene, although those involved are not believed to have suffered any life-changing or life-threatening injuries.
The road is partially blocked and there has been a diesel spillage which is causing some issues.
The police remain at the scene.