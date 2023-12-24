A town rotary club has decided to continue giving back this Christmas by donating hundreds to a volunteer-run charity.

This Christmas, Priory Rotary Club in Lynn handed over a £250 cheque to Norfolk Blood Bikes – a charity which transports blood, plasma, vaccines and more which is urgently needed to hospitals

At the beginning of November, the Blood Bikes team gave a talk to the Priory Rotary Club, which has since been inspired to donate some money to support the charity.

From left: Paul Southwell (deputy chair of Norfolk Blood Bikes), Ken Banks and club president Paul Batterham from Lynn Priory Rotary and Blood Bikes volunteer Marc Back

Norfolk Blood Bikes operates 365 days a year.