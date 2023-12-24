King’s Lynn’s Priory Rotary Club makes donation to Norfolk Blood Bikes
Published: 06:00, 24 December 2023
A town rotary club has decided to continue giving back this Christmas by donating hundreds to a volunteer-run charity.
This Christmas, Priory Rotary Club in Lynn handed over a £250 cheque to Norfolk Blood Bikes – a charity which transports blood, plasma, vaccines and more which is urgently needed to hospitals
At the beginning of November, the Blood Bikes team gave a talk to the Priory Rotary Club, which has since been inspired to donate some money to support the charity.
Norfolk Blood Bikes operates 365 days a year.