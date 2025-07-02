Norfolk County Council has announced that a key route into town will undergo essential overnight resurfacing works from next month.

Nar Ouse Way in South Lynn will be closed as part of a £150,000 improvement project aimed at maintaining the safety and quality of the route.

The works will take place over 12 nights, starting with a two-night closure from 10–11 July.

Nar Ouse Way will be closed overnight during the works

There will be a further ten-night closure between July 21 and August 1, weather permitting.

All closures will run overnight from 7pm to 5am to minimise disruption to daytime traffic.

The initial closures will focus on resurfacing the roundabout, while the later phase will involve imprinting and road lining works.

During the overnight works, Nar Ouse Way will be closed to vehicles, with a signed diversion route in place.

The official diversion will follow: A148 Nar Ouse Way, Southgates roundabout, A149 Hardwick Road, A10/A149 Hardwick roundabout, A47, A148 Saddlebow roundabout, back to Nar Ouse Way.

Access for residents within the closure area will be maintained, although there may be times when vehicle access is restricted due to active works.

Residents with specific access needs are encouraged to contact the council team on site or email the infrastructure department in advance to make necessary arrangements.

The project is being delivered by the council’s infrastructure department and its contractors, as part of routine maintenance efforts to improve key transport routes in the Lynn area.