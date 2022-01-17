New running sessions began in The Walks in Lynn on Thursday for women who have had a brain injury.

Headway Norfolk and Waveney are offering these groups for women who have either had an acquired brain injury (ABI) or stroke, or female carers aged 16-plus who care for someone who has.

The weekly runs in a 'couch to 5k' programme are taking place from now until Easter, starting at 1pm, and organisers would like more women to attend.

Starting out on the First Headway Norfolk and Waveney Running event, held in the Walks King's Lynn on Thursday, Jan 13. From left: Robyn Lawrence, Anna Bridle, Dudley Garner (run event leader), Terri Reed. MLNF-21PM01075

Norwich-based Dudley Garner leads the sessions, who himself was involved in an accident resulting in brain damage and says Headway have been a great support to him.

The 39 year-old said: "I was hit by a car and had a brain injury in 2009 and Headway helped me rebuild my life.

"Before that I had worked for Barclays as a financial adviser for ten years but they had to retire me. The brain injury means I can work only a certain number of hours per week."

Mr Garner said he hoped to be an inspiration to others: "I think that is one of the benefits with me being able to lead the runs.

"It's such a buzz to give back to the charity that's given me so much. There were four of us at the first run but we want more.

"We encourage people to talk while they run. It is relaxed, informal, pressure-free and non-judgemental.

"By the end of the course everyone should in theory be able to run 5k with no parameters on time."

Dudley will be at the cafe in The Walks by the play park every Thursday from 12.45pm in preparation for the sessions.

The runs have been funded by Sport England as part of the “This Girl Can” campaign.

Each group will aim to complete a planned “couch to 5k” course over 12 weeks.

For more information log on to: https://groups.runtogether.co.uk/rundudleyrun/Runs