A business in Lynn is celebrating after being crowned as having the “gin of the month” in the UK’s “biggest” gin subscription club.

Gin distillers What a Hoot have been chosen from a shortlist as winning the gin of the month in the gin subscription club Craft Gin Club.

It happened just in time for Coronation celebrations last weekend, with their citrusy “Hushwig” gin landing on the doorsteps of gin club subscribers around the country.

What a Hoot's Hushwig gin featured in Craft Gin Club's May 2023 gin of the month box

Founders of What a Hoot Jason and Nicky Crown have been Craft Gin Club members for many years before setting up their business on King Street in 2017.

Jason said: “We’ve been Craft Gin Club members for many years, so we went back to our favourite Gins of the Month for inspiration.

“We also looked at the popular botanicals getting used at our gin school – with more than 1,000 people having gone through the school, we know which botanicals stand out.

“Our ethos is that you don’t always have to recreate the wheel, just build a better one!”

Craft Gin Club is one of the biggest of its kind in the UK, shipping tens of thousands of bottles each month to gin lovers. In 2016, its founders appeared on TV’s Dragons Den, with four of the dragon’s wanting to invest.

Craft Gin Club's expert panel taste-tests and assesses hundreds of spirits from all over the world every year to choose just twelve Gins of the Month.

It’s been described as a “real achievement” for What a Hoot to be selected.

As well as offering a number of experiences such as cocktail making classes and distillery tours, What a Hoot also sells a variety of

Jason added: “Our roots are very much West Norfolk, and we’re very passionate about what our part of the county has to offer. We have a Royal residence right on our doorstep, and Lynn itself is steeped in history.”