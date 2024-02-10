Plans for a multi-thousand-pound refurbishment of a town’s historic pub have been unveiled as a company hunts for investors.

The Wildfowler in Gaywood could be renamed ‘The Queen Elizabeth’ if a new licensee is recruited, following an announcement made by company Star Pubs and Bars for a £100,000 renovation.

With new paint, signage, furniture and lighting, the company says it will create an “all-around great community pub”.

The pub sits on Gayton Road and is said to have little competition. Picture: Google Maps

A recreation of what the pub could look like after refurbishment. Picture: Star Pubs & Bars

Originally a 19th-century farmhouse, the building is associated with the Bagge family estate, who were merchants and brewers in the town until 1929.

The pub sits on Gayton Road and is said to have limited competition with nearly 10,000 adults living in the area.

A spokesperson for Star Pubs & Bars, owned by Heineken, said: “The Queen Elizabeth, as it will be known, has the potential to be a great community pub with its excellent interior and soon-to-be refurbished exterior.

“The food and drink offer at this pub will be a major draw for customers and locals, alongside its amazingly large beer garden, which can be enjoyed during the warmer months of the year.”

Fences, a smoking shelter and new gravel will be added as part of an external renovation, said to significantly enhance the business’ potential and make it stand out.

Inquiries can be made by calling 08085 94 95 96 or visiting the company’s website here.

New signage will be included as part of the renovation. Picture: Star Pubs & Bars

