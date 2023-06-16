A public consultation is to be launched amid “exciting plans” to redevelop a town skate park - but its indoor area could be scrapped.

Starting from Monday, views from users and non-users of the Kaset Skate Park in Lynn will be sought about its potential revamp to provide what West Norfolk Council has called a “brand-new, free-to-use, competition-standard outdoor facility”.

These plans would see additional indoor activities replace the indoor skate park.

The indoor skate park at Lynnsport could be re-designed to provide a new activity. Picture: iStock

The borough council believes that the indoor facility, based at Lynnsport, is underused with, on average, around three visits per hour during its opening hours.

Councillors also believe its current equipment is “old and tired”, and that low visitor numbers do not justify it being repaired.

Cllr Simon Ring, cabinet member for tourism, events and marketing, said: "I've had a look at the existing usage and at the comments that have been made about Kaset.

“I understand that for the small community of people that use it, Kaset is a valuable facility.

"However, we have to take into account the wider community, and the fact that this facility is to a large extent subsidised by the borough's council tax payers.

“Any investment into the centre needs to bring something new that will attract new visitors, maximise participation, be accessible to a broader range of people and above all secure the centre's future viability.

"With some further investment, creative thinking and innovative changes, we could provide a fantastic competition standard, free-to-use, concrete skatepark that is accessible 24/7, and cater for more people by offering a range of modern, exciting leisure activities that encourage physical activity for children and young people through having fun."

The council says that running costs at the skate park far exceed income, and that increasing the fee per visit has been explored.

Councillors added that feasibility work carried out at the site showed that additional activities can only be offered by developing an outdoor skatepark, freeing up the internal space for other activities.

Initial ideas put forward include a Tag Active Arena - with space split into zones with obstacle courses - X Height, a clip-and-climb activity, Aerial Assault - a boulder wall, and Cyber Towers, which have an element of tag-active technology built in.

The consultation, which will close on July 3, will be seeking feedback on the proposals for additional activities as well as comments and input on the proposals for a potential new outdoor skatepark.

Two drop-in sessions will be taking place at Lynnsport on June 22 and 29 from 5-7pm, where people can discuss the initial ideas, new activities and potential suggestions for a new skate park, providing feedback direct to skate park specialists.

For those unable to make the drop-in sessions, further details and an online survey can be found at: lynnsportleisuredevelopment.co.uk