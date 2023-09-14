King’s Lynn parkrun celebrates 12th anniversary with birthday run at The Walks followed by 24-hour marathon
Hundreds of people gathered to celebrate the anniversary of Lynn parkrun at the weekend.
The free, weekly 5k event celebrated its 12th anniversary run at The Walks on Saturday, with 259 runners taking part, supported by 27 volunteers.
Lynn parkrun event director Gary Walker said: “All in all, parkrun is a brilliant inclusive community event, in which everyone taking part, whether a runner or someone just out to walk, is treated equally.
“In addition, numerous surveys have shown that there is a significant benefit from volunteering, with those who volunteer at parkrun reporting big improvements to their health and wellbeing.
“Everyone is welcome and the wellbeing effect of taking part is undoubtedly as valuable as is the benefit to fitness.
“It is a run, not a race which also encourages those who are only able to walk the course to also take part.”
The regular parkrun was followed by a separate, 24-hour marathon event, which saw parkrunners returning to The Walks throughout the 24-hour period.
The event, organised by the parkrun core team, saw 153 individuals participate over the 24-hour period collectively covering 1,915 miles, despite some of the hottest temperatures seen this summer.