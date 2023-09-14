Hundreds of people gathered to celebrate the anniversary of Lynn parkrun at the weekend.

The free, weekly 5k event celebrated its 12th anniversary run at The Walks on Saturday, with 259 runners taking part, supported by 27 volunteers.

Lynn parkrun event director Gary Walker said: “All in all, parkrun is a brilliant inclusive community event, in which everyone taking part, whether a runner or someone just out to walk, is treated equally.

Parkrunners who took part in the very first parkrun in King’s Lynn gather for the birthday run. Pictured, from left: Martin Blackburn, Ben Collison, Gary Walker, Mick Ennis, Arnold Benson, Fabia Pollard, Pauline Sparrow, Amanda Barnes, Jane Ashby, Liz Thomson and Matt Pyatt

“In addition, numerous surveys have shown that there is a significant benefit from volunteering, with those who volunteer at parkrun reporting big improvements to their health and wellbeing.

“Everyone is welcome and the wellbeing effect of taking part is undoubtedly as valuable as is the benefit to fitness.

“It is a run, not a race which also encourages those who are only able to walk the course to also take part.”

Runners gather for the finish of the 24-hour marathon

The regular parkrun was followed by a separate, 24-hour marathon event, which saw parkrunners returning to The Walks throughout the 24-hour period.

The event, organised by the parkrun core team, saw 153 individuals participate over the 24-hour period collectively covering 1,915 miles, despite some of the hottest temperatures seen this summer.