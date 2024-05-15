A Lynn business scooped a top award commending its success in 2023 at a glittering ceremony.

Berry Recruitment’s Lynn branch won the Achievement Net Profit Budget award at the company’s awards event.

The Berry Recruitment Group (BRG) has nearly 40 branches across England, and the event was held at the Centurion Golf Club near Hemel Hempstead, near BRG’s headquarters in St Albans.

Charlie Parker

Rachel Murphy, regional director, collected the award on behalf of the Lynn branch, which has had consistent success at recent award ceremonies.

Charlie Parker from the branch also received an award for being among the top consultants for temporary workers across the group.

Chris Chown, managing director of BRG, said: “Lynn is a stand-out branch with a great team that covers the town and wider East Anglia area.

Rachel Murphy

“It has consistently achieved great things often in difficult market conditions.

“The team is highly motivated and is always looking to innovate and expand its offerings.

“Its retention of large clients proves its consistency in delivering workers.

“I anticipate that Lynn will continue to prosper and add to its team in the coming year.”

Mr Chown addressed the consultants at the conference and outlined his belief that there is room for optimism in the economy and recruitment market this year.