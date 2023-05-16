A hair extension supplier based in Lynn has completely sold out of one of its products after featuring on ITV’s This Morning.

Secret Hair Extensions on Norfolk Street in Lynn has completely ran out of their ‘Halo’ hair extensions, which work by using a small thin wire to make it easy and quick to put in.

Owners Bryony and Evany Holland were delighted that their products were featured on the daytime show and are currently waiting for more to come back in stock.

Secret Hair Extension's Halo extensions were modelled on ITV's This Morning

“We really weren’t expecting it all it, it went crazy, the demand was unprecedented,” said Evany.

Presenting duo Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby were shocked to discover that a guest on their show, Naomi, was wearing hair extensions at all.

The salon has recently opened a discreet hair loss clinic where clients can speak with trichologist Joules in a quiet and private room.

Secret Hair Extensions on Norfolk Street in Lynn

Evany said: “Doctors don’t really cover hair and scalp treatments. Joules will spend about an hour looking at peoples hair.”

Secret Hair Extensions also offer a variety of clip-in hair extensions and other beauty treatments for eyelashes and eyebrows as well as makeup.

To book an appointment at the discreet hair loss clinic, either pop into the salon or call 01553 773721.