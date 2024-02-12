South Lynn looks set to benefit from a new community orchard and town green after the plans received support from councillors.

Harding’s Pits, next to the banks of the River Great Ouse, is to have a community orchard of 34 mixed fruit trees planted if funding is confirmed from the Urban Tree Challenge Fund.

This comes after West Norfolk Council members voted in favour of progressing the scheme.

Harding’s Pits in South Lynn

Cllr Michael de Whalley, the authority’s cabinet member for climate change and biodiversity, said: “Harding’s Pits, which is only a short walk away from King’s Lynn town centre, is already well used by local residents.

“Working closely with the Harding’s Pits Association, who are passionate about this area, we can really enhance the environment and increase green space for the benefit of the local community.

“Cabinet has already recommended that the land be designated as a village green to protect the area and ensures that local residents can continue to enjoy it for many years to come.”

It is estimated that the project will cost £29,000, with £23,000 being funded by the Urban Tree Challenge Fund grant and £6,000 funded by the borough council climate change fund.

“We are very pleased to see the borough council supporting the expansion of public open space at Harding’s Pits,” Richard Morrish, the vice chairman of the Harding’s Pits Community Association added.

The volunteer group has managed the site and helped to develop it over the last 20 years.

Mr Morrish added: “This is an increasingly important green space within the town, not only as an amenity area for local residents, but also as an urban nature reserve.”

Cllr de Whalley said: “As well as the mixed fruit trees, we’re hoping for a major art project to bring more trees to the area to encourage even more visitors, young and old, to Harding’s Pits.

“This project fits in with the borough council's corporate strategy of protecting our environment and supporting our communities. I'm pleased that we are collaborating with Harding's Pits Association and the community to enrich the area.”

There have been some critics of the project, with Cllr Alex Kemp among those saying the scheme does not go far enough to prevent any development of homes in the vicinity.