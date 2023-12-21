A Lynn shop could be facing closure after being accused of “anti-social behaviour”.

Labas Mini Market on Norfolk Street was slammed with a closure application made by West Norfolk Council on Tuesday, which if granted means owners would face a fine or imprisonment if they allowed customers in.

The closure notice needs to be approved by Lynn Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday).

If the application is agreed by magistrates, the shop will close with immediate effect. Any tenants that may live in the property will have to find alternative accommodation.