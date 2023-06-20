A town centre entertainment shop is set to move premises next month.

The Game store on Broad Street in Lynn will be relocating to the inside of the nearby Sports Direct in July.

Officials from the Vancouver Quarter said, in a post on Facebook, that Game will be leaving its current home on Wednesday, July 12.

The Game store on Broad Street in King's Lynn

Sports Direct store in King's Lynn

It will then reopen a couple of days later, on Friday, July 14, inside Sports Direct.

Game was taken over by Frasers Group – Sports Direct’s owner company – in 2019 in a £52million deal, with numerous Game shops having moved into Sports Direct stores around the country in recent months.