A discount shop in Lynn has closed this afternoon after a car crashed into the side of the building.

Home Bargains on the St Nicholas Retail Park has shut following the collision, officials at the store confirmed to the Lynn News.

Police were called to the scene at 3.46pm following reports that a white Volkswagen Polo had driven into the building.

The store had to close this afternoon due to the crash. Picture: Ellie Hume

A car has gone into the side of Home Bargains. Picture: Ellie Hume

Firefighters and paramedics were also sent to the scene, and the driver took themselves to hospital as a precaution.