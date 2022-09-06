A new heritage trail, created by King’s Lynn Civic Society, focuses on the theme of pilgrimage to guide people around medieval Lynn.

The trail takes in three fine medieval churches, the unique Red Mount Chapel, the Greyfriars Tower and other remnants and sites of monastic buildings, the halls of Lynn’s many one-time guilds, as well as the Lynn Museum.

It is the Civic Society's 2022 project for the town and takes walkers back to a lost world when hundreds of pilgrims would have thronged into the town on their way to Walsingham.

Red Mount in The Walks, King's Lynn

Cllr Richard Blunt, West Norfolk council's cabinet member for regeneration and development, said: “King’s Lynn has a rich and varied history, and this trail will help people to explore that in a very hands-on way.

“It is also an opportunity to learn more about important events and developments in its history and I would recommend this trail to all!”

The trail has been created as part of Lynn’s five-year Heritage Action Zone, run in partnership with the borough council and Historic England.

Greyfriars Tower

Tony Calladine, East of England Regional Director, Historic England, said: “This new trail is a great way for people to discover the story of King’s Lynn by immersing themselves in its medieval past. I’m sure that local people will find out more about the places they see and visit every day and visitors will be enthralled by the characters of King’s Lynn’s vanished medieval world.”

The trail has been created by Civic Society in the form of a colourful 40-page booklet available free from the Tourist Information Centre, True’s Yard and the Lynn Museum.

Chairman Alison Gifford said: “This is our 2022 project for the town. As well as organising Heritage Open Day and other activities during the year, we aim to do something practical and have previously given the two benches on the Saturday Market Place and the bus station clock.

“All around us in King’s Lynn are traces of a former town, Bishop’s Lynn. The lives of our medieval forebears were lived within the cycle of the Church calendar – fast and feast – and amid the daily presence of priests, monks, nuns, friars and pilgrims, together with their churches, chapels and friaries.

“To highlight this lost world, some members of the King’s Lynn Civic Society committee have designed a pilgrimage trail with five neglected steel plaques by artist Lyndall Phelps at its core.

“By following the trails of buildings and sites, you enter the world of Margery Kempe, the extraordinary pilgrim and visionary, the mystic anchorites of All Saints’ Church and hundreds of pilgrims on their way to Walsingham thronging the bustling streets of Bishop’s Lynn familiar from Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales."