An historic Lynn fair that dates back hundreds of years will feature in a documentary airing on the BBC this week.

Lynn's Mart, which returned this year after Covid cancelled the event in 2021, has an 800-year history dating back to King John in 1204 when the monarch granted the town a charter.

Now, the head of East Anglia's largest family of travelling showmen, Lawrence 'Nipper' Appleton, who is involved in putting on the modern fair on the Tuesday Market Place, will be on screens tomorrow evening.

The Mart on the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn in February 2020

Nipper, of the Eastern counties section of the Showmen's Guild of Great Britain, is 'England's Greatest Showman' in an episode of We Are England on BBC One in the Cambridgeshire and East regions, being shown on Friday at 7.30pm.

In the description of the episode on the BBC website, Nipper is described as "fairground aristocracy".

"His stock-in-trade is the ghost town ride, which he has toured for several decades," it adds.

Official Opening of an Exhibition on the King's Lynn Mart at True's Yard Fisherfolk Museum King's Lynn, opening by Nipper Appleton..(LtoR), Dr Paul Richards and Nipper Appleton at the opening ceremony. (7070705)

"Several younger generations of showmen from his family work alongside him.

"Schooled by Nipper and other members of the old guard since birth, they know this most traditional of entertainment industries inside out."

It adds that the half-hour long film follows Nipper and his team from the first fair of the season in Lynn as they "embark on a new season of touring".

Viewers are told to expect to hear about how the industry has changed - "from horse and cart to wagons with all mod cons, and from old-fashioned ‘exhibits’ like the bearded lady to new attractions for modern audiences".

Lynn's Mart in February this year, with then-borough mayor Harry Humphrey and mayoress Brenda Humphrey

The 'England's Greatest Showman' episode of We Are England - a current affairs documentary series "exploring the issues people care about, as told by them, from across England" - is also set to be shown on the BBC News Channel on Saturday and Sunday at 2.30pm.