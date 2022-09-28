The author of the much-loved Harry Potter book series has set two chapters of her latest novel in Lynn.

JK Rowling, who released her latest novel under pen name Robert Galbraith at the end of August, references the town and two of its businesses in The Ink Black Heart.

It is the sixth book in the Strike series, which sees main character Cormoran Strike getting the train to Lynn on detective investigation work.

About halfway through the book, iconic places in Lynn such as the South Quay, the Tuesday Market Place and the River Ouse are mentioned.

Later on, the Duke's Head Hotel also gets a mention, and Strike also visits The Maids Head pub, next door on Tuesday Market Place.

The Maids Head owner Harry Price told the Lynn News that he was unaware that his pub, that he took over three months ago, was mentioned in Rowling's book.

The Maids Head, Tuesday Market Place King's Lynn

Harry said: "I had no idea about it, it's good to know! I'll have to pick up a copy. I've been too busy running the pub."

The book describes the River Ouse as a "muddy looking river", as Cormoran Strike seems to take a disliking to Norfolk, as it says: "He never went voluntarily into Norfolk and in fact had a slight prejudice against the whole county."

There is also a reference to the tale of Margaret Reed, a woman who was convicted of being a witch and burnt at stake on Lynn's Tuesday Market Place in 1590. Legend has it that her heart burst from her chest and hit the wall of a house opposite as she was burned.

Dukes Head Hotel, King's Lynn

It has previously been reported that the famous children's author has visited Norfolk regularly and could perhaps why there is detailed knowledge of Lynn in her novel.

There's even a mention of a "local paper" on the side in the house Strike was visiting.

J. K. Rowling's latest novel has King's Lynn links. Image credit: Daniel Ogren/ Wikipedia

Have you read The Ink Black Heart? Let us know what you thought by emailing newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk