Preparations are underway to start delivering the autumn Covid-19 booster campaign at Lynn's large-scale vaccination site.

Those most susceptible to serious illness from Covid-19 and those aged 75 and over will be invited by the NHS to book an appointment online or by ringing 119 free of charge from September 5 - as long as it has been three months since their last dose.

From Monday, September 12, Lynn's Shakespeare Barn at King's Lynn Arts Centre will be open on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 8.30am to 4pm and on Tuesdays from 8.30am to 7.30pm.

The programme will then extend to other eligible groups through to December. The NHS will contact eligible people when it is their turn to book in for the vaccine.

Those eligible for an autumn booster will be able to book an appointment at Shakespeare Barn, or one of the other large-scale Covid vaccination sites across the region.

People who are immunosuppressed can also choose to walk-in for their autumn booster, bringing with them a GP or consultant letter, or prescription that identifies their immunosuppressed status.

Some patients may be invited to have their vaccination at a local GP-led site. A number of pharmacies in the area will also offer the autumn booster to eligible patients.

Around 26 million people across England will be eligible for an autumn booster in line with guidance set out by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

This includes:

residents in a care home for older adults and staff working in care homes for older adults

frontline health and social care workers

all adults aged 50 years and over

persons aged 5 to 49 years in a clinical risk group, as set out in the Green Book – this includes pregnant women

persons aged 5 to 49 years who are household contacts of people with immunosuppression

persons aged 16 to 49 years who are carers, as set out in the Green Book

NHS staff will begin vaccinating care home residents and people who are housebound from early September.

Dr David Vickers, medical director at Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust, said: “Our fantastic staff and volunteers have worked incredibly hard to administer more than 1.4 million doses of the vaccine to date and a great deal of work has been going on behind the scenes as we’ve once again been preparing to deliver the latest phase of the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

“When the time comes, I’d strongly encourage anyone who’s invited to take up the autumn booster to do so as quickly as possible as this will help to maximise your protection this winter.

“Can I also remind people that the time-limited national programme for vaccinating children aged 5-11 who are not in an at-risk group closes on 31st August.

"I therefore encourage parents or guardians of children in this group to arrange their first dose by the end of this month, as this will not be possible thereafter.”

Dr Fiona Head, medical director of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Integrated Care System, added: “If you are eligible for an autumn Covid-19 booster, please come forward when you are invited to do so by the NHS. It is really important you get the autumn Covid booster as this will help reduce your risks from Covid-19 as we head into the colder months.

“At the same time, I want to remind everyone who is yet to have their first or second dose that it is not too late. You can still book your first or second vaccination online or by calling 119. If you’d rather walk in to get your jab, you can find the latest walk-in clinics near you via www.thevaccinators.co.uk.

“Getting a flu jab is also important this autumn, so if you are asked for a flu vaccination, please take up the offer.”

Kate Keeling, head of immunisation at Norfolk and Waveney Integrated Care Board, said: “NHS staff are working hard to prepare for the rollout of the Covid-19 autumn booster programme and the annual flu vaccine.

“Just as with previous rounds of the Covid vaccination programme, the autumn booster will be offered first to the most vulnerable and/or the oldest members of our population and will then be rolled out to the rest of the eligible population between mid-September and December.

“Vaccinations for flu and Covid-19 booster will be offered at a range of sites, including GP practices, local pharmacies, hospital hubs, and large vaccination centres.

“It is important that you wait for the NHS to contact you before you book in for either of your vaccinations.”