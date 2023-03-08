Lynn's only Covid-19 vaccination centre, based at the town's Queen Elizabeth Hospital, has relocated to its new, purpose-built home.

The QEH Vaccination Centre has moved from its previous location in the Inspire Centre, which is set to be knocked down, to a new modular unit on the hospital site.

The vaccination team, who are opening the doors to patients from today, are still offering first and second Covid-19 jabs to those who need them.

Vaccination team in front of the new building at the QEH

Alyson Lacey, general manager of the Vaccination Centre, said: "We’re excited to have moved into our new building.

"It will be great to have a space that has been purpose built and fitted for our needs. We are now the only Covid-19 vaccination centre in Lynn and we look forward to welcoming patients and staff to our new centre for their future jabs.

“We’ll be launching our spring campaign for Covid-19 boosters very soon, so please keep an eye out for that.

"We’re also offering overseas validation of Covid-19 jabs – so if you had your jabs in any country other than England, you will need to get your vaccine validated before March 17 so you can travel overseas.”

The wooden-clad unit, which will be the new home for the vaccination team, is visible as you drive towards the main car park on the right-hand side.

Helen Blanchard, interim chief nurse, said: “Our newly opened Vaccination Centre will be a great resource for our patients, staff and visitors.

"This is a positive move for our vaccination team who have provided an outstanding service to both our staff and the public throughout the pandemic and beyond.”

A spokesperson for the hospital said that the move forms part of its rolling RAAC (Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete) programme, where steel and timer failsafes are being installed across the site to maximise the building safety.

As part of this programme, planning permission was granted in December 2022 for the Inspire Centre to be demolished.

"The Inspire Centre has played a very important role in QEH life, not least in the delivery of the vital and successful Covid-19 vaccination programme," the spokesperson added.

"The building is affected by RAAC and has a limited life span."

Paul Brooks, director of estates and facilities, added: “The work across our site continues as we work hard to maximise the safety of our building.

“This move is an important step in our modernising journey, whilst we await further news from our national colleagues in the New Hospital Programme.

"The demolition of the Inspire Centre will create space for a new multi-storey car park, for which we continue to work with West Norfolk Council to resolve some outstanding queries in our planning application.

“I’d like to extend our thanks to our patients, visitors and staff for their patience and understanding while these works take place.”