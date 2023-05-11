Extra trains to run from King’s Lynn into London King’s Cross in timetable update
In the latest update of train times, it has been announced that a significant number of extra trains will run into Lynn.
It’s good news for commuters in Lynn as Greater Northern timetable changes which will become effective as of May 21 will see five services during peak hours extended into the town.
This will mean that during peak times, there will be half-hourly trains leaving from Lynn, heading to London King’s Cross.
The extra trains running from Lynn are due to alterations which mean trains which originally began their journey from Ely and Cambridge will instead start at Lynn.
These changes are for weekdays only.
The proposed changes are:
However, the last remaining out and back service to London Liverpool Street which currently leaves Lynn at 6.18am and returns at 7.07pm will no longer run.
This is due to changes in operators, meaning all services north of Ely are being ran by Greater Northern.
The Fen Line Users Association has called the closure of the service an “end of an era”.
Passengers can still access London Liverpool Street via Ely if they catch an earlier train to Ely.
Mark Collins, secretary of the Fen Line Users Association, said: “Liverpool Street was historically the London destination for Fen Line services until the 1990s when most trains started to run to and from London King’s Cross.
“Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, two trains still ran direct to Liverpool Street in the morning and three trains ran direct back to Lynn in the evening but only one in each direction (see above) was continued once services were restored.”