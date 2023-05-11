In the latest update of train times, it has been announced that a significant number of extra trains will run into Lynn.

It’s good news for commuters in Lynn as Greater Northern timetable changes which will become effective as of May 21 will see five services during peak hours extended into the town.

This will mean that during peak times, there will be half-hourly trains leaving from Lynn, heading to London King’s Cross.

Passengers leaving Lynn can expect more frequent trains leaving Lynn during peak times

The extra trains running from Lynn are due to alterations which mean trains which originally began their journey from Ely and Cambridge will instead start at Lynn.

These changes are for weekdays only.

The proposed changes are:

• 6.09am Cambridge to London King’s Cross will start from Lynn at 5:40am

• 8.45am Ely to London King’s Cross will start from Lynn at 8:12am

• 6.53pm Ely to London King’s Cross will start from Lynn at 6:10pm and will call additionally at Royston and Letchworth Garden City

• 7.45pm Ely to London King’s Cross will start from Lynn at 7:10pm

• 8.54pm Ely to London King’s Cross will start from Lynn at 8:10pm

• An additional service from Cambridge at 06:10 calling all stations on the way to Lynn

• 6.03am London King’s Cross to Cambridge is extended to Lynn

• 6.39am London King’s Cross (re-timed) and 7.39am (re-timed) will call additionally at Royston on the way to Lynn

• 8.12am (re-timed) London King’s Cross to Ely, will call additionally at Royston

• 3.12pm, 4.12pm, 5.09pm and 7.12pm London King’s Cross to Ely is extended to Lynn

• 4.20pm Cambridge to Lynn will now finish at Ely

However, the last remaining out and back service to London Liverpool Street which currently leaves Lynn at 6.18am and returns at 7.07pm will no longer run.

This is due to changes in operators, meaning all services north of Ely are being ran by Greater Northern.

The Fen Line Users Association has called the closure of the service an “end of an era”.

Passengers can still access London Liverpool Street via Ely if they catch an earlier train to Ely.

Mark Collins, secretary of the Fen Line Users Association, said: “Liverpool Street was historically the London destination for Fen Line services until the 1990s when most trains started to run to and from London King’s Cross.

“Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, two trains still ran direct to Liverpool Street in the morning and three trains ran direct back to Lynn in the evening but only one in each direction (see above) was continued once services were restored.”