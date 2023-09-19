Lynn’s Wilko store is set to close next week, it has today been revealed.

An update issued on administrators PwC’s website today lists the Lynn shop on New Conduit Street among dozens set to serve customers for a final time on Friday, September 29.

The high street chain, which entered administration last month, started its closure process last week.

The Wilko store in King's Lynn

It comes after it was confirmed last week that all of Wilko’s store across the UK would close this year as a rescue deal fell through.

It was reported that all 408 stores would close with the loss of more than 12,000 jobs in early October.