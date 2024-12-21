Festive cheer was spread among young patients at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital following a record-breaking Christmas Toy Appeal.

More than 400 toys were presented to staff at the King’s Lynn hospital on Tuesday in the last distribution of gifts in the successful joint appeal by Your Local Paper and Radio West Norfolk.

Spearheaded by radio presenter Simon Rowe, this year’s appeal, sponsored by West Norfolk legal firm Ward Gethin Archer, netted a bumper £28,000 worth of toys.

Toys for the QEH

The donations will provide comfort to children in hospital and the surrounding areas, bringing a smile to their faces and making Christmas morning just a little bit brighter.

Toys from the festive appeal presented to the QEH by Simon Rowe and representatives of appeal sponsor, Ward Gethin Archer. Pictures: Ian Burt

Ange Howling, deputy chief nurse at the QEH, expressed her gratitude for the incredible support from the local community. She said: "The generosity of the people in West Norfolk has been truly heartwarming.

“Thanks to everyone who has taken the time to donate by buying an extra gift this Christmas.

“It is amazing to see so many people come together to ensure that children, particularly those in hospital, don’t miss out on the magic of Christmas. We are so proud to see the impact this appeal has on children who need it most."

Simon, director at Radio West Norfolk, also highlighted the importance of bringing joy to children in difficult circumstances.

He said: "It is a privilege to organise this appeal every year. The community spirit shown this year has been overwhelming, and we are proud to work alongside Ward Gethin Archer and Your Local Paper to help ensure that children, especially those in hospital, wake up to a present on Christmas morning."