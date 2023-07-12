Employees from Lynn-based educational toys company Learning Resources laced up their hiking boots to take on the Yorkshire 3 Peaks Challenge as one of the company’s annual fund-raising events.

In a test of endurance, the team completed the 24-mile round trip – which includes more than 1,500m of ascent – and made it to the finish line in under 12 hours.

Their efforts raised more than £2,700 which will be donated to East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices to help support the invaluable work they do for families in our area.

The Learning Resources walking team ready to head off on the hike

The Learning Resources walking team on the peak of Pen-y-Ghent.

