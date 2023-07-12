King’s Lynn toy company Learning Resources raises more than £2,700 for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices
Published: 14:20, 12 July 2023
Employees from Lynn-based educational toys company Learning Resources laced up their hiking boots to take on the Yorkshire 3 Peaks Challenge as one of the company’s annual fund-raising events.
In a test of endurance, the team completed the 24-mile round trip – which includes more than 1,500m of ascent – and made it to the finish line in under 12 hours.
Their efforts raised more than £2,700 which will be donated to East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices to help support the invaluable work they do for families in our area.
