An educational toys company based in Lynn has won a UK toy industry award.

Learning Resources were selected at this year’s annual Toy Fair in London as one of the event’s 25 Hero Toys by the British Toy and Hobbies Association (BTHA).

Celebrity Anna Williamson presented the award for the company’s new toy, the Design and Drill Rivet Pop Workshop that helps young children build fine motor skills.

Learning Resources team from left to right: Ric Scott, Emma Hall, Chris Beardmore, Alan Holman, and Dennis Blackmore at the London Toy Fair

Dennis Blackmore, managing director at Learning Resources, said: “For nearly 40 years Learning Resources has brought learning to life for children, and we’re proud of the many trade and consumer awards our company wins each year.

“ We’re delighted that the BTHA has recognised another of our toys as a Toy Fair Hero Toy.”