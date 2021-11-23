Toys and Tins Appeal to people of West Norfolk

People in West Norfolk are being asked to share some joy with those who are finding life tough this Christmas by supporting the Salvation Army’s Toys and Tins Appeal.

For the past 30 years, the Toys and Tins Appeal has been helping vulnerable children and families who might otherwise go without during the festive season.

Every year, members of the public generously donate gifts, food and toys, which are then distributed to those in need by Salvation Army volunteers.

toys and tins appeal (53263287)

Last year, the appeal helped 6,766 people, including 3,810 children who might otherwise not have had any presents to open on Christmas morning.

Major Rosemarie Williams, coordinator of the county-wide appeal, said organisers anticipate the need for support will be greater than ever this year.

She said: “I can only imagine the worry and sadness that fills the heart of a parent when they have very little to feed their family and there is even less money for the purchase of Christmas presents. In our current financial climate this is the situation many find themselves in.

“The Salvation Army has established a reputation over more than 150 years for helping people who are finding life tough. We endeavour to help as many vulnerable children and families as we are able.

“Because the Salvation Army is a church and also a charity, it is our desire to bring the Christmas message of hope, joy and light to some of the most difficult situations.”

Rosemarie paid tribute to the volunteers, who socially distanced, and gave up their free time in order to help out in 2021.

She added: “This year the sorting of gifts and packing of tins has already begun as the need is opening up before us. We are only able to do this because of the generosity of the public donations of toys and tins and also via our JustGiving page. We are so grateful to all businesses and individuals who support our work locally.”

The appeal is promoted by BBC Radio Norfolk, who act as media partner.

Donations can be made through a JustGiving page

Alternatively drop off toys to any Salvation Army charity shop in Norfolk. In West Norfolk these can be found at 5 Wellesley Road, Lynn, and at Alma Road in Snettisham.