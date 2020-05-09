Trade union claims that The Range is 'ignoring staff complaints' over social distancing

A national trade union has expressed "deep disappointment" at a retailer, which has a store in Lynn, for allegedly ignoring staff complaints about a lack of social distancing.

Shopworkers’ trade union Usdaw said The Range has not responded to the union’s offer to work together to protect staff during the coronavirus.

Paddy Lillis, general secretary of Usdaw, said: “A number of Usdaw members employed by The Range have contacted the union concerned about staff safety. I wrote to the company seeking a meeting to explore what additional preventative measures can be put in place to protect staff.