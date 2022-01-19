King’s Lynn and District Trade Unions Council (TUC) is co-organising a vigil in the town centre later this month to remember all those who have lost their lives fleeing war, terror and starvation.

The vigil will take place on Sunday, January 30 at 1pm on the Saturday Market Place in Lynn.

In a statement, Lynn TUC said: "King’s Lynn and District Trade Unions Council has a long and proud record of standing up to racism and fascism and will continue to do so.

King's Lynn TUC secretary Jo Rust.

"As part of this work they are co-organising, with King’s Lynn and Wisbech StoptheWar, a vigil to remember all those who have lost their lives fleeing war, terror and starvation in their own countries to try to find refuge and asylum in the UK.

"So far in 2022 over 450 people have made the perilous journey across the channel to find safety in England. No one makes the decision to take that journey lightly. Yet when they reach our shores, they often face hostility and hatred.

"Tragically many people die trying to reach safety and it often feels their lives have not been remembered. Because we want to pay our respects to those who have lost their lives trying to reach a better place for them and their families, we will be hosting a vigil on Sunday, 30th January at 1pm on the Saturday Market Place.

"Trades Councils have a vital role to play combating the far right and the politics of hate. Scapegoating of immigrants and asylum seekers diverts attention away from the political reasons for unemployment, low wages, housing shortages and creaking public services.

"Black workers and their families have suffered disproportionately from coronavirus, being four times more likely to die from the disease than the rest of the population. Direct and indirect discrimination is the root cause, with BAME communities disproportionately suffering low pay, zero hours, essential worker status and poor housing/overcrowding.

"King’s Lynn and District Trades Councils has previously linked up with Black Lives Matter to demonstrate the solidarity and support that trade unions can give. Trades Councils have to be heard in their communities, campaigning against racism and fascism and putting the blame for society’s problems fairly and squarely where it lies. We are standing up for the rights of migrants, refugees and asylum seekers and expose the injustices meted upon them in our 'hostile environment'.”