Trader calls for start-up ideas to fill empty King's Lynn shops

New life could be breathed into Lynn’s declining High Street by offering empty shops to young entrepreneurs.

This is the view of Lynn trader Chris Bloy who says putting young business people into the empty shop premises owned by West Norfolk Council could help improve the choice of retailers in the town centre and attract more visitors.

Mr Bloy, proprietor of the St James Bed Centre in Norfolk Street, said it was in everyone’s interests to have a flourishing and vibrant town centre.

Chris Bloy from St James Bed Centre, 119 Norfolk Street, King's Lynn, who calling for empty shops in the town to be given to young entrepreneurs at discounted business rates as start-ups.. (14049273)

He said: “We need to encourage our young entrepreneurs with good business ideas to take their ideas forward and take over some of the town’s empty shops.

“We need to make our town centre more viable and attractive to encourage people to come in and spend a couple of hours wandering around, not just the High Street but the smaller thoroughfares like Norfolk Street, Tower Street and St James Street so that their visit to Lynn becomes much more of an experience.”

His views have been supported by the head of Discover King’s Lynn , Darren Taylor, who said that ideas similar to those of Mr Bloy are already being looked at by the Discover BID (Business Improvement District.

Mr Taylor said: “I very much hope that we will be able to work with Mr Bloy and see his ideas come to fruition.”

Mr Bloy stresses that his idea is at an early stage and would need to be discussed by other partners and agencies but feels West Norfolk Council could take a lead by making unoccupied premises in its ownership available as start-up units for young people with good retail ideas.

He said: “I feel we have to tackle the High Street’s decline in a positive way.

To encourage fledgling businesses they could be offered say, the first-year rent free, and gradually introduced a tied system of rental fees.

“Surely, in the current ecconomic climate, any ideas are worth exploring because having empty shops occupied and encouraging young business people, is to everyone’s benefit”.

He said that high streets are today challenged by on-line shopping and coslty car parking charges and out-of-town retail parks.

He said: “We need to re-create Lynn town centre how it once was with a good mix of national chains and small, independent retailers.”