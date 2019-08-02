When Lesley Farnsworth was searching for premises in Lynn with character in which to open traditional tea rooms, she found the ideal spot a few months ago in St James Street.

Now Madeleine Moments Tea Rooms are proving a popular choice with customers enjoying a range of meals and home-cooked food all prepared and baked on site.

Lesley used to own and run Gallianos Pizzas in Gaywood for 13 years with her husband, Tony, known as "Bunny". That business is still in the family, now run by her niece Lisa Gosling and her husband, John.

Madeleine Moments Tea Rooms in St James Street. Pictured are proprietor Lesley Farnsworth with her husband Tony (Bunny) Farnsworth.

Said Lesley: "I had always wanted tea rooms, but finding the right type of building was a challenge. But this one in St James Street is ideal with plenty of character and it is quite quirky.

"There's seating for 26 but also a courtyard with more tables and upstairs there is a room which can be used for parties. I have already had several bookings for baby showers and hen parties.

"Everyone who comes here loves it, because it has a fresh, clean atmosphere, and they enjoy the food. It's been hard work, but now I am welcoming clients who have become regulars."

She chose the name Madeleine Moments, inspired by a quote from famous French novelist Marcel Proust. In his well-known work, Remembrance of Things Past, he refers to "the humble madeleine, imbued with the potential to evoke powerful memories of things past".

Said Lesley: "That's exactly what I am aiming to do – present people with food that takes them back to their childhood and evoke memories of the past, in a traditional setting."

The doors open at 8am when a breakfast menu is available including options ranging from the full English to a selection of croissants. Lunches and light bites include soup, salads, jacket potatoes, sandwiches and paninis.

Afternoon cream teas are served complete with Lesley's home-made cakes and scones.

Helping her out when needed are her husband and her sister Janice Williamson.

Madeleine Moments is open 8am-4pm Tuesday to Saturday. Bookings for special events such as birthdays and anniversaries, can be made by calling 07730651448.