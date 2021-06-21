Traffic delays after crash near King's Lynn junction

Emergency crews have been called to a collision close to a busy Lynn road junction this afternoon.

Firefighters helped to free people from the vehicles involved in the incident on North Street, near the turning from John Kennedy Road, which happened at around 5pm.

The Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said its crews worked to make the area safe.

The scene of the collision at the junction of John Kennedy Road and North Street (48438977)

Traffic is said to be slow in the area, according to AA Roadwatch.