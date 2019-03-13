Traffic delays after three vehicle crash on King's Lynn's Hardwick roundabout
Published: 11:42, 13 March 2019
| Updated: 12:03, 13 March 2019
Emergency services are currently dealing with a three-vehicle collision on Lynn's Hardwick roundabout this morning, which is causing traffic delays.
Police said the incident is mostly causing delays for those trying to exit the roundabout on to the A149, and advised motorists to avoid the area for the time being.
They said they hope to have the road clear as soon as possible.