Traffic has been hampered this morning following an incident involving a tractor.

The tractor is causing delays on the A149 heading from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital after blowing a tyre on the Hardwick roundabout.

A spokesperson for the police said: “If you are heading anywhere near (the) Hardwick roundabout this morning, you have probably noticed that traffic is a bit busy – especially on the road down from the hospital.

The tractor's blown tyre has led to traffic delays. Picture: West Norfolk Police

“There is a tractor with a blown tyre on the road, and the company is on the way to fix it but it may still be another hour or so.”