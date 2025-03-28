Home   News   Article

Tractor with blown tyre causing delays on A149 on outskirts of King’s Lynn

By Molly Nicholas
Published: 11:09, 28 March 2025

Traffic has been hampered this morning following an incident involving a tractor.

The tractor is causing delays on the A149 heading from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital after blowing a tyre on the Hardwick roundabout.

A spokesperson for the police said: “If you are heading anywhere near (the) Hardwick roundabout this morning, you have probably noticed that traffic is a bit busy – especially on the road down from the hospital.

The tractor's blown tyre has led to traffic delays. Picture: West Norfolk Police
The tractor's blown tyre has led to traffic delays. Picture: West Norfolk Police

“There is a tractor with a blown tyre on the road, and the company is on the way to fix it but it may still be another hour or so.”

