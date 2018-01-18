Traffic delays in West Norfolk as downed trees cause disruption

Delays have been reported in several locations in West Norfolk this morning after fallen trees and debris have caused disruptions on roads in the borough.

Slow traffic has been reported on the A10 between Tottenhill and West Winch.

An eyewitness said half a dozen conifer trees were down at Setch, causing disruption.

Motorists have also been experiencing “long delays” on the A47 eastbound between School Road and Pentney Lane near Narborough.

There is also disruption in Lynn at the moment and slow-moving traffic in the Railway Road and the Queen Elizabeth Way areas of the town.

David Haynes sent in the above photo of a fallen tree in Ravensway in Downham, and a Norfolk County Council spokesman said more than 100 people from its Highways team were working solely on clearing trees and branches from roads in the county.

At 8.40am the spokesman said: “We’ve cleared many of the A roads now and will keep working to get them all cleared as a priority, then move to clear B roads and rural roads.”