Traffic delays were reported following a collision between a car and a lorry on the A10.

Police were called to the A10 at West Winch following reports of a collision between a Peugeot and a refuse lorry.

No injuries have been reported and fire crews were also called out.

Police attended the scene at the A10 near West Winch (60887611)

Members of the public reported on social media that there was traffic congestions from around lunchtime.

The area has now been cleared and the AA traffic map shows less congestion.